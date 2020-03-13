Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music Grammy nominated American musician, dj, producer, Steve Aoki! Ahead of the release of his next album, Neon Future IV (April 3rd), Aoki teams up with legendary drummer, Travis Barker, and up and coming rapper Global Dan. “Halfway Dead” is a song about feeling heartbreak, frustration, and anger at the end of a relationship and breaking up.

