Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band, Stone Temple Pilots! From San Diego, STP are a Grammy Award winning band with 7 albums. The line up has changed over the years, but has been comprised of the late Scott Weiland, followed up by the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, and finally followed up by the very much alive X-Factor runner up, Jeff Gutt. They’ve got an 8th studio album on the way, titled Perdida, which will be their first acoustic album, that will largely be recorded on vintage instruments. Perdida will drop on Feb. 7th, 2020!

