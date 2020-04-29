Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects I’ve got new music from American singer, songwriter & producer, Sub Urban! From New Jersey, Sub has been playing piano for 9 years now and his officially hit is niche. A horror infused macabre pop vibe. He went viral after the song “Cradles” blew up over pretty much all social media platforms. When he released “Cradles” he released it as a no-copywrite song. Which is actually pretty genius because that means any and everyone can use it in their videos and projects. And that’s exactly what they did. He doesn’t get paid anytime someone uses it, but because it’s free…more people are inclined to use it, hence making it popular and viral. Smart. Today’s feature, “Freak” follows the creepy nightmare vibe that “Cradles” layed down. Check it out!

