Foo Fighters tour 2017

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American Verizon worker, Tai Verdes! Okay, Verizon worker turned musician, thanks to the popular app, TikTok. It’s a more and more common theme with artists blowing up through the app. “Stuck In The Middle” wasn’t attached to a popular TikTok dance, people just really, really like the song. Since he dropped the track, 4 weeks later it was #1 on Spotify with 2.7 million streams. See why below!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

