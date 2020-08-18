Processed with VSCO with kk1 preset

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Australian psychedelic music project of musician Kevin Parker, Tame Impala! The Grammy nominated group technically consists of Kevin Parker, who writes, records, performs, produces all the music himself in the studio, but when touring, straps up with a full band. Earlier this year he released his the album The Slow Rush, but more recently released a remixed version, titled The Slow Rush in an Imaginary Place – for the quarantine era – in which Kevin tweeted out that headphones were required for full immersive effect.

