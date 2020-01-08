Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Australian psychedelic music project from Kevin Parker, Tame Impala! The Grammy nominated band’s music pretty much solely comes from Parker, who writes, records, performs and produces the music, but plays with a band at live shows – similar to Aaron Bruno and Awolnation. The long anticipated next Tame Impala album, The Slow Rush is almost here and drops on Valentines Day, Feb. 14th! Check out the new single that just dropped today, “Lost In Yesterday”!

