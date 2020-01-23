Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Canadian folk singer, songwriter, Taylor Janzen. She may be young, but she knows how to hit you in the gut with a song. Her EP Interpersonal only has 4 songs, but they can definitely get you in your feels singing about mental health and broken relationships. You can see her perform live tonight at Amsterdam in St. Paul!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

