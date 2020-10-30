Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American comedy rock duo, Tenacious D! Formed in 1994 (yes, 1994- I didn’t know that, either), by actor/comedian Jack Black and Kyle Glass, they also starred in their own box office movie: Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny. Since it’s Halloween time, the guys decided to do a cover of The Rock Horror Picture Show’s “Time Warp!” The video is really cool, all done by social distancing in almost a “zoom-call” type fashion, with a star studded lineup of celebrity cameos like Jamie Lee Curtis, Susan Sarandon, Eric Andre, Phoebe Bridgers, King Princess, and more. Check it out!

