Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we’ve got new music from American singer, songwriter, video blogger, Tessa Violet! Former model, Tessa is also known for her storytelling and skit video content. She was also featured on YouTube’s “Artists on The Rise.” She’s dropped 2 albums, the latest, Bad Ideas, which is where you can find today’s track. I don’t know if I’ve ever related to a song more than this one, tbh.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

