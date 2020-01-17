Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English pop/rock band, and Go Session Alum (video & interview HERE), The 1975! A fan favorite of the Go Fam, these lads dropped A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships back in 2018, and are set to drop their next album Notes on a Conditional Form in April! The boys about to kick off their North American Tour and will be hitting up Xcel Energy Center on May 16th!

