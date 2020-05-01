Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English pop/rock band, The 1975! Formed in 2002, these guys have became sort of a cult phenomenon over the years. With only 3 albums released, a fourth is on the way, Notes on a Conditional Form” set for a May 22nd release. Frontman Matty Healy says since being locked up in quarantine, he’s definitely been working on new music. Maybe not a 1975 album, but something. Also, maybe a 1975 album, I don’t know.

Matty Healy swings by for an private acoustic Go Session, watch it HERE!

