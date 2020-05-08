Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we’re going to kick off our QuaranTUNES weekend and revisit new music from English pop/rock band, The 1975! Formed in 2002, these guys have became sort of a cult phenomenon over the years. With only 3 albums released, a fourth is on the way, Notes on a Conditional Form” set for a May 22nd release. Frontman Matty Healy says since being locked up in quarantine, he’s definitely been working on new music. Maybe not a 1975 album, but something. Also, maybe a 1975 album, I don’t know.

