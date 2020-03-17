Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American alt/indie pop band, The Aces. Even though they are a girl band, they want to shy away from that stigma, noting that the media often looks at gender first, rather than the music. Nevertheless, these four girls (two of them sisters) have been lifelong friends and put together a good mix of vocals, guitar, and electric vibes.

