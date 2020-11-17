Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Canadian alternative band, The Dirty Nil! They’ve been around since 2006 and are about to release their next album, Fuck Art on January 2021. Today’s song, “Blunt” Force Concussion” sure sounds like a heavy rock or metal song, but it actually got an emo/pop-punk early 2000’s vibe. It’s a song about sliding down the greasy hill of love and hitting bottom and being all messed up, which I’m sure is probably like getting a blunt force concussion. Hell, I’d probably prefer one. Check it out below!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

