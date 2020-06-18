Albuquerque/New Mexiko

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band The Killers! Forming in 2001 and ultimately becoming the most successful act to ever come out of Las Vegas, I’d say that’s quite a feat. Their upcoming album, Imploading the Mirage was set to drop in May, but has been delayed indefinitely for the time being. THANKS A LOT CORONAVIRUS. The album, however will be the first Killers album to not feature original guitarist, Dave Keunining, which was difficult according to frontman Brandon Flowers. Today’s song happens to be Flowers favorite song on the album, enjoy!

