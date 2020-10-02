Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American pop/rock and Go Fest 18 Alum, The Neighbourhood! They just released their latest album, Chip Chrome and the Mono-Tones in Sept. Chip Chrome is an alter ego of frontman Jesse Rutherford. Today’s song is about miscommunication and crossed signals between lovers and might be their poppiest song yet. Check out the video below!

