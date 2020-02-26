Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer/drummer Ilan Rubin and his side project, The New Regime. Ilan is a pretty busy guy, you’ve heard him as the drummer for Angels & Airwaves, Nine Inch Nails, he even was the drummer on one of Paramore’s albums. Fun, and maybe crazy fact about Rubin, He recently went on tour with Angels & Airwaves, while also opening up the show with The New Regime. That mean’s he’s got double duty on sound checks, poster signings, meet & greets, and press. That’s a lot of work.

You can see The New Regime at First Avenue on March 23, when they play with Silversun Pickups!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

