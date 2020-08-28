Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American alternative rock duo, and Go Show Alum (I miss concerts), The Score! Consisting of Eddie and Edan, they linked up and created The Score in 2015. I love the fact that they gained popularity from being featured in a British supermarket commercial. Since then they’re known for creating catchy and solid tracks. Today they dropped their brand new album, “Carry On” which will feature colabs with Travis Barker and Awolnation.

