Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/rock band, The Shins! This is their first new material of the year and frontman James Mercer says he wanted to “provide a bit of warmth and sentiment in hard times.” He also said he wanted this song to blend futurism and nostalgia, so it uses vintage synthesizers to iPhones.

