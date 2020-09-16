The Struts, Photo by Catie Laffoon

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English rock band, The Struts! They formed in 2012 and have such a classic rock vibe blended in with a new age rock vibe, and it works flawlessly. They’re almost ready to drop their next album in Oct. Lead singer Luke Spiller said the band made the song, then out of the blue reached out to Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes and asked if he wanted to play around with it. He did, and this is the final result. A relatively easy going song but with a killer upbeat, catchy hook.

