Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band, from Utah, and one of my personal favorite bands, The Used! Their first 2 albums have always been among some of my favorites of all time. They recently dropped their latest album Heartwork in April, and plan to release another album within a year because they recorded so many songs this last time around. Today’s song is a tribute to all the frontline workers working tirelessly through this pandemic, with user submitted videos that turned out real heartwarming and cool. The song also features longtime friend, Mark Hoppus from blink-182. The original lyrics in the song were, “I can’t be your lighthouse” until frontman Bert’s 6-year old daughter told him that he can, and he is. And if that’s just not the most cutest thing ever, I’m not sure what is.

