Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band, and Snow Show 19 headliners, Third Eye Blind! The 5-piece band gained early success in the 90’s with hits like “Jumper”, “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How’s It Gonna Be,” and are back and dropped their 6th studio album titled “Screamer” on October 18th!

Photo by Sarah Fish

Check out the Snow Show 19 recap HERE!

