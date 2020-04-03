Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have indie rock, dream pop band, Tiny Deaths! One half Brooklyn, the other half Minneapolis! Vocalist Claire de Lune, hailing from right here in the Twin Cities, and also co-host of Go 96.3’s weekly all-local radio program, Local Ties! Today is a special day, as we celebrate the 50th birthday of the iconic First Avenue! We are all about local today! We will play Prince’s “Purple Rain” at exactly 5pm on Go 96.3 and then Reed and Jordan will follow that up with 3 full hours of local music, with interviews with First Avenue employees, stories, memories, and everything in between.

