Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello teaming up with Imagine Dragon’s Dan Reynolds, American singer/songwriter/transgender activist, Shae Diamond, and Italian electronic dance project, Bloody Beetroots. Inspired by the Black Lives Matter Movement, this team rounded up and put together a loud and action-calling song, “Stand Up.” All proceeds of this song will go to multiple organizations, including the NAACP.

