Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Australian singer/songwriter, Tones And I! Born Toni Watson, Tones absolutely blew up with the song “Dance Monkey” which reached #1 in over 30 countries and has over 1 billion views on YouTube. She’s got a style like no other. She was set to be out next Go Show headliner, but thanks again to stupid Covid-19, that show had to be cancelled. Sad face, I know. Hopefully we will get her back soon when this whole thing is over! In the mean time, check out her next single, which is also really cool and catchy.

