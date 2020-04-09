Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American music duo, Twenty One Pilots! Josh and Tyler hail from Columbus, OH and have quite literally taken the world by storm. In fact, they are the only band in the history of recorded music to have every song on an album certified platinum or gold. Oh, and they did that twice. Two Albums, Blurryface and Vessel (my personal fav.). Today’s song is a song that encourages hope in the difficult times we live in due to the coronavirus. It’s a song they felt like they couldn’t wait any longer to release. And it’s brilliant. TOP are currently in quarantine but working on their next album, the follow-up to Trench.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

