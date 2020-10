Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, songwriter, producer, Two Feet! I love the fact that Two Feet got popular and eventually signed after his song, “Go F*** Yourself” went viral. Love it. He became a household name after his hit, “I Feel Like I’m Drowning” and dropped his debut album Pink in March.

