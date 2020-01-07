Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, songwriter, producer from New York City, Two Feet! You probably remember two feet from his hit, “I Feel Like I’m Drowning,” which we first featured on Top Prospects a while ago. Two Feet started off in jazz and blues ensembles, which you can clearly hear in his music today. I love the fact that he got signed to Republic Records after his song “Go F*ck Yourself” went viral. Classic.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

