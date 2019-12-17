Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band and Go Show Alum, The Unlikely Candidates! From Fort Worth, TX, T.U.C. have toured around with Fall Out Boy, Young The Giant, The Dirty Heads, and more. Earlier this year they released the single, “Novacaine” which has already racked up over 10 million streams. Today, we spread a little more Christmas spirit for the holidays with their version of “Father Christmas”!

