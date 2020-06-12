Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie rock band and Go Show Alum from Fort Worth, TX, The Unlikely Candidates! After forming in 2008 they went on to release 3 EPs and toured with Young The Giant, Dirty Heads, Fall Out Boy, and more. Today we feature a newly released track called “High Low.” According to the band’s frontman, Kyle, the song is about isolation, loneliness, and longing for human connection. How fitting for the times.

