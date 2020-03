Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have brand new music from American rock band, Wallows! The trio have been playing together since children in the Los Angeles area and have officially dropped 1 studio album as Wallows about this time last year (May 2019). We featured Wallows on Top Prospects before with the song, “Are You Bored Yet?”

