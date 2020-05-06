Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band and alternative royalty, Weezer! They were supposed to hit the road with Green Day and Fall Out Boy for the insane Hella Mega Tour, but with the COVID-19 crisis and everything cancelling, that had to be shut down. They also were supposed to drop their heavy guitar themed album, Van Weezer on May 15th, but sadly, that album is now indefinitely postponed. Sad Face. They did, however, drop a new juicy song today filled with some pretty nice guitar riffs! “Hero” is a tribute to the “stay-at-home dreamers, the Zoom graduators, sourdough bakers, and essential workers.” The video is pretty rad, as well, with fan submitted videos of people passing a note to each other and at the end, the note is opened and it is a heartfelt thank you. D’aww.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

