Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band, and GoFest 19 headliners, X Ambassadors! This song also features Go Garage and Go Session Alum, K Flay, as well as grandson! The entire song was written virtually. Each artists recorded their own verse and then sent it over to XA to work on the final production. A VERY relatable song that I think we can all vibe with during this whole corona virus pandemic. It’s about thoughts and anxiety someone can face during isolation and quarantine. The video below was directed by K Flay.

