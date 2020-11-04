Photo by Michael Becker

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Go Show & Go Fest 18 alum, our friends, Yam Haus! The American pop/rock band recently released their latest, “Pop Game”, a song about the current record business environment and how hard it is to make a hit song while dealing with many things and changing personally. You’ll notice a nice silky trumpet in this one, courtesy of Decarlo Jackson of Hipp Campus!

Yam Haus is also our Local Ties Band of the Month on Go 96.3!

