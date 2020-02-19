Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band from New York City, The Strokes! The Strokes helped usher in the garage rock revival movement at the turn on the century, and have made Rolling Stone magazine’s Top 500 Albums of All-Time list. They made #4 on NME’s Top 500 Albums of All-Time list as well. 2020 is set to be a big comeback year for The Strokes with the drop of their 6th studio album, The New Abnormal, produced by Rick Rubin and out April 10th!

