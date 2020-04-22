This week- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, DJ Bonics and Mr. Peter Parker will be counting down the Top 195 Songs of the 2000’s! From 10am until 7pm, we’ll re-live the last 2 decades that have so many great songs that are attached to great memories. Remember Destiny’s Child – Bootylicious or how about Mario – Let Me Love You? Well, tune in and re-live the Top 195 Songs of the 2000’s! You can listen at home on an Amazon Dot, Google Home or on your phone using the Go Radio app. You can also listen here at goradiomn.com/listen!

