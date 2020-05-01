Today Go 95.3 counted down the top 95 songs of the 90’s! A fun look back at the decade of decadence, we’ve decided to preserve the nostalgia by sharing the full list of 95 songs below!

So, put on your finest Hypercolor shirt and JNCO Jeans, crack open an ice cold Surge and fresh pack of Dunkaroos, grab your finest Beanie Babies and feed your Tamagotchi as we look back on the Top 95 songs of the 90’s!

95) 2Pac – “I Get Around”

94) Mark Morrison – “Return of the Mack”

93) Ma$e – “Feel So Good”

92) Kris Kross – “Jump”

91) Common – “I Used to Love H.E.R.”

90) Puff Daddy – “I’ll Be Missing You”

89) 69 Boyz – “Tootsie Roll”

88) Mary J Blige – “Real Love”

87) Camp Lo – “Luchini”

86) DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – “Summertime”

85) A Tribe Called Quest – “Bonita Applebum”

84) OutKast – “Player’s Ball”

83) Dr Dre – “Keep Their Heads Ringing”

82) Beastie Boys – “Intergalactic”

81) Puff Daddy – “It’s All About the Benjamins”

80) Craig Mack – “Flava In Ya Ear”

79) Black Sheep – “The Choice Is Yours”

78) Jay Z – “Hard Knock Life”

77) De La Soul – “Ego Trippin Pt 2”

76) dead prez – “It’s Bigger Than Hip Hop”

75) Heavy D and The Boyz – “Now That We Found Love”

74) Jay Z – “Brooklyn’s Finest”

73) Arrested Development – “Tennessee”

72) KRS-ONE – “Rapture’s Delight (Step Into A World)”

71) Beastie Boys – “So What Cha Want”

70) Dr Dre – “Still D.R.E.”

69) The Pharcyde – “Runnin’”

68) 2Pac – “I Ain’t Mad At Cha”

67) A Tribe Called Quest – “Award Tour”

66) The Fugees – “Ready or Not”

65) Blackstreet – “No Diggity”

64) Digital Underground – “The Humpty Dance”

63) Lauryn Hill – “Everything Is Everything”

62) Nas – “The World Is Yours”

61) Skee Lo – “I Wish”

60) Da Brat – “Funkdafied”

59) The Fugees – “Fu Gee La”

58) Public Enemy – “911 is a Joke”

57) Big Punisher ft. Joe – “Still Not A Player”

56) Junior M.A.F.I.A. – “Player’s Anthem”

55) The Notorious B.I.G. – “One More Chance”

54) Method Man & Mary J. Blige – “You’re All I Need To Get By”

53) Snoop Doggy Dogg – “What’s My Name”

52) 2Pac – “Changes”

51) The Notorious B.I.G. – “Hypnotize”

50) Monica Ft. Brandy – “The Boy Is Mine”

49) Queen Latifah – “U.N.I.T.Y.”

48) OutKast – “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik”

47) Geto Boys – “Mind Playin’ Tricks On Me”

46) Nas – “One Love”

45) Brand Nubian – “Slow Down”

44) 2Pac – “Keep Ya Head Up”

43) Bone Thugs N Harmony – “Thuggish Ruggish Bone”

42) Aaliyah – “Back And Forth”

41) Naughty By Nature – “O.P.P.”

40) Luniz – “I Got 5 On It”

39) Snoop Doggy Dogg – “Gin & Juice”

38) The Fugees – “Killing Me Softly”

37) Bone Thugs N Harmony – “Tha Crossroads”

36) 2Pac – “Dear Mama”

35) OutKast – “Rosa Parks”

34) Salt-N-Pepa ft. En Vogue – “Whatta Man”

33) Missy Elliott – “The Rain”

32) Wu Tang Clan – “Protect Ya Neck”

31) Cypress Hill – “Insane In The Brain”

30) Jay Z – “Can’t Knock The Hustle”

29) DMX – “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem”

28) Nas – “New York State Of Mind”

27) Eminem – “My Name Is”

26) Digable Planets – “Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”

25) A Tribe Called Quest – “Scenario”

24) The Notorious B.I.G. – “Big Poppa”

23) House Of Pain – “Jump Around”

22) Juvenile – “Back That Thang Up”

21) Master P ft. Fiend, Silkk, Mia-X & Mystikal – “Make Em Say Uhh!”

20) TLC – “No Scrubs”

19) Pete Rock & CL Smooth – “They Reminisce Over You”

18) Naughty By Nature – “Hip Hop Hooray”

17) Pharcyde – “Passing Me By”

16) Warren G – “Regulate”

15) Jay-Z – “Can I Get A…”

14) MC Hammer – “U Can’t Touch This”

13) Lauryn Hill – “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

12) LL Cool J – “Mama Said Knock You Out”

11) Nas – “If I Ruled The World”

10) Ice Cube – “It Was A Good Day”

9) Wu Tang Clan – “C.R.E.A.M.”

8) Sir Mix-A-Lot – “Baby Got Back”

7) Coolio ft. LV – “Gangsta’s Paradise”

6) Busta Rhymes – “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See”

5) Mobb Deep – “Shook Ones II”

4) The Notorious B.I.G. ft. Puff Daddy & Mase – “Mo Money Mo Problems”

3) Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg – “Nuthin’ But A G Thang”

2) The Notorious B.I.G. – “Juicy”

1) Tupac ft. Dr. Dre – “California Love”

