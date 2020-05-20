Hey Go Fam!

We have a “Go Back” weekend coming up, and we need your help picking the songs for the top 96 of the 2000’s! Vote below on 3 songs per year, and then be listening on Sunday 5/24 over Memorial Day weekend as we power down 2020 and countdown your favorite alternative songs from decades past.

Thanks to McDonald’s for making this poll and trip down memory lane possible.

Let us know in the comments below if you like these polls to be able to determine what you hear. We are always looking for good ideas on ways we can stay connected and bring you what you want.

Vote below, and remember to select up to 3 songs per year:

Also find the poll for the “Top 96 Songs of the 90’s” and “Top 96 Songs of the 2010’s“

