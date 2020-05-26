96 Tame Impala The Less I Know The Better

95 Marian Hill Down

94 Imagine Dragons Thunder

93 K.Flay Blood In The Cut

92 Dominic Fike 3 nights

91 Fall Out Boy Uma Thurman

90 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness Cecilia And The Satellite

89 Head And The Heart All We Ever Knew

88 Halsey New Americana

87 Black Keys Little Black Submarines

86 ELLE KING Ex’s & Oh’s

85 TONES AND I DANCE MONKEY

84 Lorde Team

83 The Strumbellas Spirits

82 Black Keys Tighten Up

81 Imagine Dragons Believer

80 Lana Del Rey Doin’ Time

79 Alex Clare Too Close

78 Naked And Famous Young Blood

77 King Princess 1950

76 Fitz & The Tantrums HandClap

75 Panic! At The Disco Hey Look Ma, I Made It

74 Bastille Good Grief

73 Weezer Africa

72 The 1975 Love It If We Made It

71 Kaleo Way Down We Go

70 Mumford & Sons I Will Wait

69 AJR Feat. Rivers Cuomo Sober Up

68 Coldplay Paradise

67 Blink-182 Bored To Death

66 Young The Giant Cough Syrup

65 Twenty One Pilots Car Radio

64 Fall Out Boy Centuries

63 Cage The Elephant Trouble

62 Empire Of The Sun Walking On A Dream

61 Black Keys Howlin’ For You

60 Gotye Feat. Kimbra Somebody That I Used To Know

59 Fun. Some Nights

58 KONGOS Come With Me Now

57 Paramore Ain’t It Fun

56 X Ambassadors Unsteady

55 Billie Eilish Bad Guy

54 Cage The Elephant Cigarette Daydreams

53 Chainsmokers & Coldplay Something Just Like This

52 Black Keys Lonely Boy

51 Milky Chance Stolen Dance

50 Billie Eilish Everything I Wanted

49 Lumineers Cleopatra

48 Bad Wolves Zombie

47 X Ambassadors Renegades

46 Grouplove Tongue Tied

45 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats S.O.B.

44 Fall Out Boy My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)

43 Capital Cities Safe And Sound

42 Beck Up All Night

41 Imagine Dragons Demons

40 Twenty One Pilots Tear In My Heart

39 Cage The Elephant Come A Little Closer

38 AJR Burn The House Down

37 Young The Giant My Body

36 SHAED Trampoline

35 Fitz & The Tantrums Out Of My League

34 Of Monsters And Men Little Talks

33 Panic! At The Disco Say Amen (Saturday Night)

32 Briggs, Bishop River

31 Twenty One Pilots Heathens

30 Judah & The Lion Take It All Back

29 Foster The People Sit Next To Me

28 Hozier Take Me To Church

27 Imagine Dragons It’s Time

26 AWOLNATION Sail

25 Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams Get Lucky

24 Mumford & Sons The Cave

23 The 1975 Somebody Else

22 Black Keys Gold On The Ceiling

21 Twenty One Pilots Ride

20 Tame Impala Elephant

19 Fun. Feat. Monae, Janelle We Are Young

18 Muse Madness

17 Joy, Vance Riptide

16 Neighbourhood Sweater Weather

15 M83 Midnight City

14 LovelyTheBand Broken

13 Lorde Royals

12 Billie Eilish Ocean Eyes

11 Revivalists Wish I Knew You

10 Foster The People Pumped Up Kicks

9 Lumineers Ho Hey

8 Imagine Dragons Radioactive

7 Walk The Moon Shut Up And Dance

6 Cold War Kids First

5 Bastille Pompeii

4 Arctic Monkeys Do I Wanna Know?

3 Panic! At The Disco High Hopes

2 Portugal. The Man Feel It Still