We’ve spent Memorial Day counting down the top 96 songs of the 2010s, and here they are!

96 Tame Impala The Less I Know The Better
95 Marian Hill Down
94 Imagine Dragons Thunder
93 K.Flay Blood In The Cut
92 Dominic Fike 3 nights
91 Fall Out Boy Uma Thurman
90 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness Cecilia And The Satellite
89 Head And The Heart All We Ever Knew
88 Halsey New Americana
87 Black Keys Little Black Submarines
86 ELLE KING Ex’s & Oh’s
85 TONES AND I DANCE MONKEY
84 Lorde Team
83 The Strumbellas Spirits
82 Black Keys Tighten Up
81 Imagine Dragons Believer
80 Lana Del Rey Doin’ Time
79 Alex Clare Too Close
78 Naked And Famous Young Blood
77 King Princess 1950
76 Fitz & The Tantrums HandClap
75 Panic! At The Disco Hey Look Ma, I Made It
74 Bastille Good Grief
73 Weezer Africa
72 The 1975 Love It If We Made It
71 Kaleo Way Down We Go
70 Mumford & Sons I Will Wait
69 AJR Feat. Rivers Cuomo Sober Up
68 Coldplay Paradise
67 Blink-182 Bored To Death
66 Young The Giant Cough Syrup
65 Twenty One Pilots Car Radio
64 Fall Out Boy Centuries
63 Cage The Elephant Trouble
62 Empire Of The Sun Walking On A Dream
61 Black Keys Howlin’ For You
60 Gotye Feat. Kimbra Somebody That I Used To Know
59 Fun. Some Nights
58 KONGOS Come With Me Now
57 Paramore Ain’t It Fun
56 X Ambassadors Unsteady
55 Billie Eilish Bad Guy
54 Cage The Elephant Cigarette Daydreams
53 Chainsmokers & Coldplay Something Just Like This
52 Black Keys Lonely Boy
51 Milky Chance Stolen Dance
50 Billie Eilish Everything I Wanted
49 Lumineers Cleopatra
48 Bad Wolves Zombie
47 X Ambassadors Renegades
46 Grouplove Tongue Tied
45 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats S.O.B.
44 Fall Out Boy My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
43 Capital Cities Safe And Sound
42 Beck Up All Night
41 Imagine Dragons Demons
40 Twenty One Pilots Tear In My Heart
39 Cage The Elephant Come A Little Closer
38 AJR Burn The House Down
37 Young The Giant My Body
36 SHAED Trampoline
35 Fitz & The Tantrums Out Of My League
34 Of Monsters And Men Little Talks
33 Panic! At The Disco Say Amen (Saturday Night)
32 Briggs, Bishop River
31 Twenty One Pilots Heathens
30 Judah & The Lion Take It All Back
29 Foster The People Sit Next To Me
28 Hozier Take Me To Church
27 Imagine Dragons It’s Time
26 AWOLNATION Sail
25 Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams Get Lucky
24 Mumford & Sons The Cave
23 The 1975 Somebody Else
22 Black Keys Gold On The Ceiling
21 Twenty One Pilots Ride
20 Tame Impala Elephant
19 Fun. Feat. Monae, Janelle We Are Young
18 Muse Madness
17 Joy, Vance Riptide
16 Neighbourhood Sweater Weather
15 M83 Midnight City
14 LovelyTheBand Broken
13 Lorde Royals
12 Billie Eilish Ocean Eyes
11 Revivalists Wish I Knew You
10 Foster The People Pumped Up Kicks
9 Lumineers Ho Hey
8 Imagine Dragons Radioactive
7 Walk The Moon Shut Up And Dance
6 Cold War Kids First
5 Bastille Pompeii
4 Arctic Monkeys Do I Wanna Know?
3 Panic! At The Disco High Hopes
2 Portugal. The Man Feel It Still
1 Twenty One Pilots Stressed Out

