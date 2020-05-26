We’ve spent Memorial Day counting down the top 96 songs of the 2010s, and here they are!
|96
|Tame Impala
|The Less I Know The Better
|95
|Marian Hill
|Down
|94
|Imagine Dragons
|Thunder
|93
|K.Flay
|Blood In The Cut
|92
|Dominic Fike
|3 nights
|91
|Fall Out Boy
|Uma Thurman
|90
|Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
|Cecilia And The Satellite
|89
|Head And The Heart
|All We Ever Knew
|88
|Halsey
|New Americana
|87
|Black Keys
|Little Black Submarines
|86
|ELLE KING
|Ex’s & Oh’s
|85
|TONES AND I
|DANCE MONKEY
|84
|Lorde
|Team
|83
|The Strumbellas
|Spirits
|82
|Black Keys
|Tighten Up
|81
|Imagine Dragons
|Believer
|80
|Lana Del Rey
|Doin’ Time
|79
|Alex Clare
|Too Close
|78
|Naked And Famous
|Young Blood
|77
|King Princess
|1950
|76
|Fitz & The Tantrums
|HandClap
|75
|Panic! At The Disco
|Hey Look Ma, I Made It
|74
|Bastille
|Good Grief
|73
|Weezer
|Africa
|72
|The 1975
|Love It If We Made It
|71
|Kaleo
|Way Down We Go
|70
|Mumford & Sons
|I Will Wait
|69
|AJR Feat. Rivers Cuomo
|Sober Up
|68
|Coldplay
|Paradise
|67
|Blink-182
|Bored To Death
|66
|Young The Giant
|Cough Syrup
|65
|Twenty One Pilots
|Car Radio
|64
|Fall Out Boy
|Centuries
|63
|Cage The Elephant
|Trouble
|62
|Empire Of The Sun
|Walking On A Dream
|61
|Black Keys
|Howlin’ For You
|60
|Gotye Feat. Kimbra
|Somebody That I Used To Know
|59
|Fun.
|Some Nights
|58
|KONGOS
|Come With Me Now
|57
|Paramore
|Ain’t It Fun
|56
|X Ambassadors
|Unsteady
|55
|Billie Eilish
|Bad Guy
|54
|Cage The Elephant
|Cigarette Daydreams
|53
|Chainsmokers & Coldplay
|Something Just Like This
|52
|Black Keys
|Lonely Boy
|51
|Milky Chance
|Stolen Dance
|50
|Billie Eilish
|Everything I Wanted
|49
|Lumineers
|Cleopatra
|48
|Bad Wolves
|Zombie
|47
|X Ambassadors
|Renegades
|46
|Grouplove
|Tongue Tied
|45
|Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
|S.O.B.
|44
|Fall Out Boy
|My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
|43
|Capital Cities
|Safe And Sound
|42
|Beck
|Up All Night
|41
|Imagine Dragons
|Demons
|40
|Twenty One Pilots
|Tear In My Heart
|39
|Cage The Elephant
|Come A Little Closer
|38
|AJR
|Burn The House Down
|37
|Young The Giant
|My Body
|36
|SHAED
|Trampoline
|35
|Fitz & The Tantrums
|Out Of My League
|34
|Of Monsters And Men
|Little Talks
|33
|Panic! At The Disco
|Say Amen (Saturday Night)
|32
|Briggs, Bishop
|River
|31
|Twenty One Pilots
|Heathens
|30
|Judah & The Lion
|Take It All Back
|29
|Foster The People
|Sit Next To Me
|28
|Hozier
|Take Me To Church
|27
|Imagine Dragons
|It’s Time
|26
|AWOLNATION
|Sail
|25
|Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams
|Get Lucky
|24
|Mumford & Sons
|The Cave
|23
|The 1975
|Somebody Else
|22
|Black Keys
|Gold On The Ceiling
|21
|Twenty One Pilots
|Ride
|20
|Tame Impala
|Elephant
|19
|Fun. Feat. Monae, Janelle
|We Are Young
|18
|Muse
|Madness
|17
|Joy, Vance
|Riptide
|16
|Neighbourhood
|Sweater Weather
|15
|M83
|Midnight City
|14
|LovelyTheBand
|Broken
|13
|Lorde
|Royals
|12
|Billie Eilish
|Ocean Eyes
|11
|Revivalists
|Wish I Knew You
|10
|Foster The People
|Pumped Up Kicks
|9
|Lumineers
|Ho Hey
|8
|Imagine Dragons
|Radioactive
|7
|Walk The Moon
|Shut Up And Dance
|6
|Cold War Kids
|First
|5
|Bastille
|Pompeii
|4
|Arctic Monkeys
|Do I Wanna Know?
|3
|Panic! At The Disco
|High Hopes
|2
|Portugal. The Man
|Feel It Still
|1
|Twenty One Pilots
|Stressed Out