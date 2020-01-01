With the input of listeners like you, we have compiled the Top 96 Songs of the Decade, brought to you by Metro by T-Mobile. We wanted to recap the list for you which you will find below. One lucky listener that filled out all 10 years of the poll is going to SOLD OUT Rufus Du Sol at Fillmore Minneapolis. It pays to play along!

Let us know in the comments below what song(s) you think should have made the list. Without further ado, here is the list in its entirety:

96 Tame Impala The Less I Know The Better 2015 95 Marian Hill Down 2016 94 Imagine Dragons Thunder 2017 93 K.Flay Blood In The Cut 2016 92 Killers The Man 2017 91 Fall Out Boy Uma Thurman 2015 90 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness Cecilia And The Satellite 2014 89 Head And The Heart All We Ever Knew 2016 88 Halsey New Americana 2015 87 Black Keys Little Black Submarines 2011 86 King, Elle Ex’s & Oh’s 2014 85 Rag’n’Bone Man Human 2016 84 Lorde Team 2013 83 The Strumbellas Spirits 2015 82 Black Keys Tighten Up 2010 81 Imagine Dragons Believer 2017 80 Del Rey, Lana Doin’ Time 2019 79 Clare, Alex Too Close 2012 78 Naked And Famous Young Blood 2010 77 King Princess 1950 2018 76 Fitz & The Tantrums HandClap 2016 75 Panic! At The Disco Hey Look Ma, I Made It 2018 74 Bastille Good Grief 2016 73 Weezer Africa 2018 72 The 1975 Love It If We Made It 2018 71 Kaleo Way Down We Go 2015 70 Mumford & Sons I Will Wait 2012 69 AJR Feat. Rivers Cuomo Sober Up 2017 68 Coldplay Paradise 2011 67 Blink-182 Bored To Death 2016 66 Young The Giant Cough Syrup 2010 65 Twenty One Pilots Car Radio 2013 64 Fall Out Boy Centuries 2014 63 Cage The Elephant Trouble 2015 62 Empire Of The Sun Walking On A Dream 2015 61 Black Keys Howlin’ For You 2010 60 Gotye Feat. Kimbra Somebody That I Used To Know 2011 59 Fun. Some Nights 2012 58 KONGOS Come With Me Now 2013 57 Paramore Ain’t It Fun 2013 56 X Ambassadors Unsteady 2015 55 Eilish, Billie Bad Guy 2019 54 Cage The Elephant Cigarette Daydreams 2013 53 Chainsmokers & Coldplay Something Just Like This 2017 52 Black Keys Lonely Boy 2011 51 Milky Chance Stolen Dance 2014 50 Florence + The Machine Dog Days Are Over 2011 49 Lumineers Cleopatra 2016 48 Bad Wolves Zombie 2018 47 X Ambassadors Renegades 2015 46 Grouplove Tongue Tied 2011 45 Rateliff, Nathaniel & The Night Sweats S.O.B. 2015 44 Fall Out Boy My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up) 2013 43 Capital Cities Safe And Sound 2012 42 Beck Up All Night 2017 41 Imagine Dragons Demons 2012 40 Twenty One Pilots Tear In My Heart 2015 39 Cage The Elephant Come A Little Closer 2013 38 AJR Burn The House Down 2018 37 Young The Giant My Body 2010 36 SHAED Trampoline 2018 35 Fitz & The Tantrums Out Of My League 2013 34 Of Monsters And Men Little Talks 2011 33 Panic! At The Disco Say Amen (Saturday Night) 2018 32 Briggs, Bishop River 2016 31 Twenty One Pilots Heathens 2016 30 Judah & The Lion Take It All Back 2016 29 Foster The People Sit Next To Me 2017 28 Hozier Take Me To Church 2013 27 Imagine Dragons It’s Time 2011 26 AWOLNATION Sail 2013 25 Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams Get Lucky 2013 24 Mumford & Sons The Cave 2010 23 The 1975 Somebody Else 2016 22 Black Keys Gold On The Ceiling 2011 21 Twenty One Pilots Ride 2015 20 Tame Impala Elephant 2012 19 Fun. Feat. Monae, Janelle We Are Young 2011 18 Muse Madness 2012 17 Joy, Vance Riptide 2013 16 Neighbourhood Sweater Weather 2012 15 M83 Midnight City 2011 14 LovelyTheBand Broken 2017 13 Lorde Royals 2013 12 Billie Eilish Ocean Eyes 2017 11 Revivalists Wish I Knew You 2016 10 Foster The People Pumped Up Kicks 2010 9 Lumineers Ho Hey 2012 8 Imagine Dragons Radioactive 2012 7 Walk The Moon Shut Up And Dance 2014 6 Cold War Kids First 2014 5 Bastille Pompeii 2013 4 Arctic Monkeys Do I Wanna Know? 2013 3 Panic! At The Disco High Hopes 2018 2 Portugal. The Man Feel It Still 2017 1 Twenty One Pilots Stressed Out 2015

Thanks for listening and to those that contributed to the list by voting in the poll! We are really excited about what 2020 has in store for Go Radio! Jump aboard Go Fam and let’s get this train rolling.

