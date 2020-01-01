Go Radio 0

With the input of listeners like you, we have compiled the Top 96 Songs of the Decade, brought to you by Metro by T-Mobile.  We wanted to recap the list for you which you will find below. One lucky listener that filled out all 10 years of the poll is going to SOLD OUT Rufus Du Sol at Fillmore Minneapolis. It pays to play along!

Let us know in the comments below what song(s) you think should have made the list. Without further ado, here is the list in its entirety:

96 Tame Impala The Less I Know The Better 2015
95 Marian Hill Down 2016
94 Imagine Dragons Thunder 2017
93 K.Flay Blood In The Cut 2016
92 Killers The Man 2017
91 Fall Out Boy Uma Thurman 2015
90 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness Cecilia And The Satellite 2014
89 Head And The Heart All We Ever Knew 2016
88 Halsey New Americana 2015
87 Black Keys Little Black Submarines 2011
86 King, Elle Ex’s & Oh’s 2014
85 Rag’n’Bone Man Human 2016
84 Lorde Team 2013
83 The Strumbellas Spirits 2015
82 Black Keys Tighten Up 2010
81 Imagine Dragons Believer 2017
80 Del Rey, Lana Doin’ Time 2019
79 Clare, Alex Too Close 2012
78 Naked And Famous Young Blood 2010
77 King Princess 1950 2018
76 Fitz & The Tantrums HandClap 2016
75 Panic! At The Disco Hey Look Ma, I Made It 2018
74 Bastille Good Grief 2016
73 Weezer Africa 2018
72 The 1975 Love It If We Made It 2018
71 Kaleo Way Down We Go 2015
70 Mumford & Sons I Will Wait 2012
69 AJR Feat. Rivers Cuomo Sober Up 2017
68 Coldplay Paradise 2011
67 Blink-182 Bored To Death 2016
66 Young The Giant Cough Syrup 2010
65 Twenty One Pilots Car Radio 2013
64 Fall Out Boy Centuries 2014
63 Cage The Elephant Trouble 2015
62 Empire Of The Sun Walking On A Dream 2015
61 Black Keys Howlin’ For You 2010
60 Gotye Feat. Kimbra Somebody That I Used To Know 2011
59 Fun. Some Nights 2012
58 KONGOS Come With Me Now 2013
57 Paramore Ain’t It Fun 2013
56 X Ambassadors Unsteady 2015
55 Eilish, Billie Bad Guy 2019
54 Cage The Elephant Cigarette Daydreams 2013
53 Chainsmokers & Coldplay Something Just Like This 2017
52 Black Keys Lonely Boy 2011
51 Milky Chance Stolen Dance 2014
50 Florence + The Machine Dog Days Are Over 2011
49 Lumineers Cleopatra 2016
48 Bad Wolves Zombie 2018
47 X Ambassadors Renegades 2015
46 Grouplove Tongue Tied 2011
45 Rateliff, Nathaniel & The Night Sweats S.O.B. 2015
44 Fall Out Boy My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up) 2013
43 Capital Cities Safe And Sound 2012
42 Beck Up All Night 2017
41 Imagine Dragons Demons 2012
40 Twenty One Pilots Tear In My Heart 2015
39 Cage The Elephant Come A Little Closer 2013
38 AJR Burn The House Down 2018
37 Young The Giant My Body 2010
36 SHAED Trampoline 2018
35 Fitz & The Tantrums Out Of My League 2013
34 Of Monsters And Men Little Talks 2011
33 Panic! At The Disco Say Amen (Saturday Night) 2018
32 Briggs, Bishop River 2016
31 Twenty One Pilots Heathens 2016
30 Judah & The Lion Take It All Back 2016
29 Foster The People Sit Next To Me 2017
28 Hozier Take Me To Church 2013
27 Imagine Dragons It’s Time 2011
26 AWOLNATION Sail 2013
25 Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams Get Lucky 2013
24 Mumford & Sons The Cave 2010
23 The 1975 Somebody Else 2016
22 Black Keys Gold On The Ceiling 2011
21 Twenty One Pilots Ride 2015
20 Tame Impala Elephant 2012
19 Fun. Feat. Monae, Janelle We Are Young 2011
18 Muse Madness 2012
17 Joy, Vance Riptide 2013
16 Neighbourhood Sweater Weather 2012
15 M83 Midnight City 2011
14 LovelyTheBand Broken 2017
13 Lorde Royals 2013
12 Billie Eilish Ocean Eyes 2017
11 Revivalists Wish I Knew You 2016
10 Foster The People Pumped Up Kicks 2010
9 Lumineers Ho Hey 2012
8 Imagine Dragons Radioactive 2012
7 Walk The Moon Shut Up And Dance 2014
6 Cold War Kids First 2014
5 Bastille Pompeii 2013
4 Arctic Monkeys Do I Wanna Know? 2013
3 Panic! At The Disco High Hopes 2018
2 Portugal. The Man Feel It Still 2017
1 Twenty One Pilots Stressed Out 2015

Thanks for listening and to those that contributed to the list by voting in the poll!  We are really excited about what 2020 has in store for Go Radio! Jump aboard Go Fam and let’s get this train rolling.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: