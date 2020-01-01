With the input of listeners like you, we have compiled the Top 96 Songs of the Decade, brought to you by Metro by T-Mobile. We wanted to recap the list for you which you will find below. One lucky listener that filled out all 10 years of the poll is going to SOLD OUT Rufus Du Sol at Fillmore Minneapolis. It pays to play along!
Let us know in the comments below what song(s) you think should have made the list. Without further ado, here is the list in its entirety:
|96
|Tame Impala
|The Less I Know The Better
|2015
|95
|Marian Hill
|Down
|2016
|94
|Imagine Dragons
|Thunder
|2017
|93
|K.Flay
|Blood In The Cut
|2016
|92
|Killers
|The Man
|2017
|91
|Fall Out Boy
|Uma Thurman
|2015
|90
|Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
|Cecilia And The Satellite
|2014
|89
|Head And The Heart
|All We Ever Knew
|2016
|88
|Halsey
|New Americana
|2015
|87
|Black Keys
|Little Black Submarines
|2011
|86
|King, Elle
|Ex’s & Oh’s
|2014
|85
|Rag’n’Bone Man
|Human
|2016
|84
|Lorde
|Team
|2013
|83
|The Strumbellas
|Spirits
|2015
|82
|Black Keys
|Tighten Up
|2010
|81
|Imagine Dragons
|Believer
|2017
|80
|Del Rey, Lana
|Doin’ Time
|2019
|79
|Clare, Alex
|Too Close
|2012
|78
|Naked And Famous
|Young Blood
|2010
|77
|King Princess
|1950
|2018
|76
|Fitz & The Tantrums
|HandClap
|2016
|75
|Panic! At The Disco
|Hey Look Ma, I Made It
|2018
|74
|Bastille
|Good Grief
|2016
|73
|Weezer
|Africa
|2018
|72
|The 1975
|Love It If We Made It
|2018
|71
|Kaleo
|Way Down We Go
|2015
|70
|Mumford & Sons
|I Will Wait
|2012
|69
|AJR Feat. Rivers Cuomo
|Sober Up
|2017
|68
|Coldplay
|Paradise
|2011
|67
|Blink-182
|Bored To Death
|2016
|66
|Young The Giant
|Cough Syrup
|2010
|65
|Twenty One Pilots
|Car Radio
|2013
|64
|Fall Out Boy
|Centuries
|2014
|63
|Cage The Elephant
|Trouble
|2015
|62
|Empire Of The Sun
|Walking On A Dream
|2015
|61
|Black Keys
|Howlin’ For You
|2010
|60
|Gotye Feat. Kimbra
|Somebody That I Used To Know
|2011
|59
|Fun.
|Some Nights
|2012
|58
|KONGOS
|Come With Me Now
|2013
|57
|Paramore
|Ain’t It Fun
|2013
|56
|X Ambassadors
|Unsteady
|2015
|55
|Eilish, Billie
|Bad Guy
|2019
|54
|Cage The Elephant
|Cigarette Daydreams
|2013
|53
|Chainsmokers & Coldplay
|Something Just Like This
|2017
|52
|Black Keys
|Lonely Boy
|2011
|51
|Milky Chance
|Stolen Dance
|2014
|50
|Florence + The Machine
|Dog Days Are Over
|2011
|49
|Lumineers
|Cleopatra
|2016
|48
|Bad Wolves
|Zombie
|2018
|47
|X Ambassadors
|Renegades
|2015
|46
|Grouplove
|Tongue Tied
|2011
|45
|Rateliff, Nathaniel & The Night Sweats
|S.O.B.
|2015
|44
|Fall Out Boy
|My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
|2013
|43
|Capital Cities
|Safe And Sound
|2012
|42
|Beck
|Up All Night
|2017
|41
|Imagine Dragons
|Demons
|2012
|40
|Twenty One Pilots
|Tear In My Heart
|2015
|39
|Cage The Elephant
|Come A Little Closer
|2013
|38
|AJR
|Burn The House Down
|2018
|37
|Young The Giant
|My Body
|2010
|36
|SHAED
|Trampoline
|2018
|35
|Fitz & The Tantrums
|Out Of My League
|2013
|34
|Of Monsters And Men
|Little Talks
|2011
|33
|Panic! At The Disco
|Say Amen (Saturday Night)
|2018
|32
|Briggs, Bishop
|River
|2016
|31
|Twenty One Pilots
|Heathens
|2016
|30
|Judah & The Lion
|Take It All Back
|2016
|29
|Foster The People
|Sit Next To Me
|2017
|28
|Hozier
|Take Me To Church
|2013
|27
|Imagine Dragons
|It’s Time
|2011
|26
|AWOLNATION
|Sail
|2013
|25
|Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams
|Get Lucky
|2013
|24
|Mumford & Sons
|The Cave
|2010
|23
|The 1975
|Somebody Else
|2016
|22
|Black Keys
|Gold On The Ceiling
|2011
|21
|Twenty One Pilots
|Ride
|2015
|20
|Tame Impala
|Elephant
|2012
|19
|Fun. Feat. Monae, Janelle
|We Are Young
|2011
|18
|Muse
|Madness
|2012
|17
|Joy, Vance
|Riptide
|2013
|16
|Neighbourhood
|Sweater Weather
|2012
|15
|M83
|Midnight City
|2011
|14
|LovelyTheBand
|Broken
|2017
|13
|Lorde
|Royals
|2013
|12
|Billie Eilish
|Ocean Eyes
|2017
|11
|Revivalists
|Wish I Knew You
|2016
|10
|Foster The People
|Pumped Up Kicks
|2010
|9
|Lumineers
|Ho Hey
|2012
|8
|Imagine Dragons
|Radioactive
|2012
|7
|Walk The Moon
|Shut Up And Dance
|2014
|6
|Cold War Kids
|First
|2014
|5
|Bastille
|Pompeii
|2013
|4
|Arctic Monkeys
|Do I Wanna Know?
|2013
|3
|Panic! At The Disco
|High Hopes
|2018
|2
|Portugal. The Man
|Feel It Still
|2017
|1
|Twenty One Pilots
|Stressed Out
|2015
Thanks for listening and to those that contributed to the list by voting in the poll! We are really excited about what 2020 has in store for Go Radio! Jump aboard Go Fam and let’s get this train rolling.