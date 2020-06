Join Go 95.3, Go 96.3 and other media outlets around the Twin Cities this Friday at 10 pm for a “Night of Light.”

Starting at 10pm on Friday, June 5, we will create a moment devoted to showing unity, healing and hope by simultaneously turning on our car headlights, porch lights, and other lights in our homes.

Let’s show our neighbors and the world that we care about one another, and are looking to move forward in a positive and united way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook