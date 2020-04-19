This weekend it was announced that the Minnesota Twins are partnering with Star Tribune, Cub Foods, Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and Love Your Melon to make a massive donation of protective masks made out of remaining 2019 Homer Hankies to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Being the Hankies are 100-percent cotton, terrycloth towels, they meet the CDC guidelines for secure face coverings. As seen in the clip below, a single Homer Hanky can produce multiple masks. From there, Love Your Melon’s polypropylene surgical wrap material and elastic will be in the hands of Faribault Woolen Mills Co.’s team of seventh-generation craftspeople to produce the masks.

Distribution of the masks will go to regional healthcare providers through the Twins and Love Your Melon, CUB grocery store workers from the Twins, and additional available nonprofits.

