On Wednesday morning Tyler Glenn from Neon Trees was about to call Ben and Dana to talk about the quarantine life when his building in Salt Lake City was hit by an EARTHQUAKE. What a week for our guy Tyler.

But we did end up catching up with the very next day. We talked about how everyone is handling life in quarantine, why texting your ex during this whole thing isn’t a good idea, how we all go forward as musicians/music fans, and what is next for Neon Trees. Listen to the whole interview below. You ca follow Tyler’s quarantine adventures on Twitter and Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

