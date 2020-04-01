Now that everyone’s stuck at home, the art of storytelling has become hotter than ever thanks to so many gifted wordsmiths sharing fantastical tales all over social media.

One of the biggest ones this week was boxing legend Mike Tyson‘s chat with hip-hop heavyweight Fat Joe. Surprisingly, the conversation between the pugilist and the New York rap cornerstone drifted to their relationships with deceased rap legend Tupac Shakur.

Joe spoke of Shakur rhyming with Wu-Tang Clan in cypher in Atlanta (!) and Tyson talked Pac visiting him in prison and being drama-free in their interactions.

Check out the classic photo Tyson shared and the full conversation below:

