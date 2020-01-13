VIKINGS: It is with mixed emotions that we announce our Monday Vikings punishments are over. With the loss Saturday in San Francisco, Dana lost again but this time the #GoFam decided they’d like to see him walk barefoot over legos. His pain is funny.

$1000 Minute: Jen from Burnsville played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Get To Know Question: It’s #NationalPizzaWeek and we’re celebrating by giving a shout out to all of our favorite local Pizza spots. If you haven’t had these yet, start making a list.

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

