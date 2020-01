It’s a cause for celebration as Vin Rock of the legendary Naughty By Nature stopped by our Go 95.3 studios to speak with Go 95.3‘s Lisa Moy!

Vin and Lisa talked hip-hop not being recognized at the Grammys, Naughty By Nature’s Grammy win, entrepreneurship in hip-hop, Tupac, and more!

Take a listen to the full interview below:

