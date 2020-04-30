You’ll never need to social distance from Go 96.3! Not only do we have your favorite music closer than ever, but our Go DJs are catching up with what all your favorite artists are doing during these times with exclusive interviews and performances!

Today, Jordan caught up with one of the 21st century’s most important bands, The Killers! Ronnie and Brandon took some time to discuss their new album “Imploding the Mirage” and tell a never-before-heard Prince story!

Relive the whole and conversation below and remember to follow Go 96.3 to make sure you don’t miss which artist we’ll have live next!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

