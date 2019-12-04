$1000 Minute: Matt from Spring Lake Park played today for our new GRAND PRIZE! Two pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT Angels and Airwaves Go Show tickets, backstage passes to meet Tom DeLonge and two rooms at the Radisson Red in Downtown Minneapolis.

Ben and Dana have SOLD OUT Angels and Airwaves tickets between 8-815 every morning this week. They’re yours if you can make them laugh.

Great Debate: Are you team binge or do you like what Disney + is doing where they only release one episode a week. Ben and Dana are NOT on the same page.

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

