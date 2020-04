What you know about an icon Snapchattin’?

Yesterday Will Smith and Jaden continued to ease us through quarantine with a very special Snapchat conversation with Joyner Lucas!

With topics ranging from Joyner’s recent tribute to Will’s entire career to how Jaden sent him the video and so much more, seeing Joyner get to chop it up with one of his heroes is really something special.

Watch the full episode of Will From Home featuring the conversation here:

