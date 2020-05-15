If you’re looking to getting jiggy this weekend, great news! The Fresh Prince has dropped in on Joyner Lucas‘ career-retrospective “Will” for a little added flavor that will shake the room and help heat up your summertime!

Will Smith isn’t just here for a hook as his extensive contribution gives a second verse that serves as an excellent victory lap for an iconic career!

Worth watching is the animated video, which kicks into some very cool manipulated vintage Will Smith footage.

Check it out below:

